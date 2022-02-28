Bhopal: WCR saves over Rs 30 lakh from solar power plants

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bina solar plant and its associate Mission Electrification of Western Central Railway (WCR), Bhopal, division, are in race for major global awards. The prize distribution function will be held in Berlin in June this year.

Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay told media on Monday that commendable steps were being taken for environmental protection in Indian railways by implementing green energy initiative. For environment protection, many works are also being done in West Central Railway, Bhopal Division.

The UIC, International Union of Railways, based in Paris, associated with railways of different countries, is an organisation of international repute, which presents the Sustainable Railway Awards. Indian Railways has been included in the race for awards under Best Use of Zero Carbon Technology of Planet Category, Indian Railway Mission Electrification, which directly feeds 25 AC traction system from solar energy in Bina, West Central Railway, Bhopal Division.

Solar plants of 1.30 MW have been installed at various places in Bhopal division. The total power generation from solar power plants in 2021-22 (April 21- January 22) was 10.76 lakh units resulting in total savings of Rs 30.12 lakh, Bandopadhyay said.

LHB rake

Presently, 4 trains (12155-12156 Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Shan-e-Bhopal Express, 12061-12062 Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur-Rani Kamalapati Janshatabdi Express, 22169-22170 Rani Kamalapati-Santragachi -Rani Kamalapati Humsafar Express & 22172-22171 Rani Kamalapati-Pune-Rani Kamalapati Humsafar Express) have LHB rakes. All run on HOG (Head on Generation). It saves Rs 10 crore per year as compared to running on EOG (end on generation) technology. Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches†are the passenger coaches of†Indian Railways.

For the convenience of passengers, high masts have been installed in circulating areas of 8 stations - Hoshangabad, Sant-Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Bina, Ganjbasoda, Sanchi, Vidisha, Mungawali.

Besides, Bhopal Divisional Railway administration has started constructing 12 Limited Height Subways (LHS) along Khandwa-Itarsi railway section of the division at a cost of Rs 42.55 crore. The traffic has started from the underpass made in lieu of level crossing number 210 (Samardha gate) between Timarni-Chhidgaon. The work of underpass being constructed in place of level crossing number 203 between Harda-Palasner, level crossing number 214 between Pagdhal-Bhaironpur, and level crossing number 220 at Banapura yard is in the final stage.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022