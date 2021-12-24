Bhopal: WCR diverts nine trains, cancels few, doubling, non-interlocking work on

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway has diverted 9 trains and cancelled some of them while passing through Bhopal on December 27, according to railway officials.

New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express (12002) is also one of the trains to be diverted. These trains have been diverted due to doubling work and cancelled due to non-interlocking work and doubling of Mahadevkhedi-Malkhedi rail line.

For this, girders are being laid on the flyover being built between Bina-Agasod. Due to this, 9 trains including Shatabdi have been diverted and therefore trains will not pass through many stations.

New Delhi-Rani Kamalapati Shatabdi Express (12002), which passes through Bina station, will take diverted route via Agasod-Malkhedi-Bina on December 27. Varanasi Junction - Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express (19168) will pass via Agasod - Mahadevkhedi - Guna.

Train Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Express (12645), Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express(12807) will pass through Bina station. Similarly, Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12651) will pass through diverted route via Bina-Mahadevkhedi-Agasod.

Train Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mysore Express (12782), Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (20104) will run via diverted route. Pune- Jammu Jhelum Express (11077), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Firozpur Cantt (12137) Punjab Mail will pass through Bhopal Division.

North Central Railway is starting the third line in Prayagraj Junction division. Non-interlocking work is underway at Naini station along Naini-Prayagraj Chheoki rail section. Because of this, it has been decided to cancel some trains and partially cancel some.

Rani Kamalapati - Agartala (01665) Weekly Express Special and Train Agartala ñ Rani Kamalapati Weekly Express (01666) Special trains will not ply from its originating station on January 6 and January 9 respectively. Similarly, train Itarsi-Prayagraj Chheoki Express (11117) will run between Itarsi-Katni from January 1-10 and train number Prayagraj Chheoki-Itarsi Express (11118) will run between Katni-Itarsi from January 2 to January 11 and between Katni-Prayaj Chheoki-Katni.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:59 PM IST