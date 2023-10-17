Bhopal: WCD Mulling On Replacing The Eatable Items Served To Aganwadi Children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development Department is mulling to change the meal items given to children of aganwadi centers. This exercise is being done so that children can develop a taste for the new meal items which would be more nutritious. A technical committee has been formed to look into the matter.

“A meeting of Aganwadi workers was conducted in the recent past over which items should be included in the meal served to Aganwadi children. They gave myriad suggestions. Aganwadi workers suggested giving Til Ka Laddu, Moongfali Ki Barfi, Bhakarwadi etc which also have greater nutritional value,” said a woman official of the Women and Child Development department.

Sources said that during the meetings of Aganwadi workers also suggested to provide one fruit daily to the children. A senior officer posted at Directorate, Women and Child Development said to Free Press that a technical committee is examining the matter. It is looking for which items could be replaced with new ones. Whatever decision is going to be taken in this regard, it will be taken after the formation of the new government in the state. Till then, the work on the proposed subject will undergo. While replacing the items, different factors such as micro nutrients, nutrition value etc will be kept in mind.

The technical committee has seven to eight members.

“ Our technical committee is examining the matter. A suitable decision would be taken on the basis of micronutrients, calorie and cost. After this, we will seek approval from the government,” said Commissioner, Women and Child Development Department Dr Ram Rao Bhonsle to Free Press.

Read Also Bhopal: HC Seeks Govt Reply Over PESA Violation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)