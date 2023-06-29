 Bhopal: Waterlogging In Kolar: Residents Live In Nightmarish Condition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Waterlogging In Kolar: Residents Live In Nightmarish Condition

Bhopal: Waterlogging In Kolar: Residents Live In Nightmarish Condition

Damkheda worst affected

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, residents in areas along Kolar Road are facing nightmarish conditions following heavy rain. Damkheda locality has been worst affected where waterlogged, sloppy and slippery streets are a common sight. When Free Press reporter visited the area, he found that not only the main Kolar Road but the colonies built in Damkheda are in a miserable state. The condition of pathway is bad where the six-lane Kolar road project is underway. The area lacks drains and those present are clogged with polythene, plastic waste and other kinds of garbage.

Sachin Upadhyay, a resident of Damkheda sector A of Kolar, said walking was a nightmare for residents, be it inside colonies or on the main road. The slippery roads cause mishaps. “Elderly labourers passing from the main road are the ones who suffer most,” he added.

Rachna Mahule, a private bank employee who resides in Sector B of Damkheda said not only rain but also discharge of water from nearby water tank caused waterlogging in inner colonies.

“Damkheda’s sector A is located on a slope, thus water slides on road. In sector B, water puddles are common, which makes commuting a torture,” Rachna said and added that her husband while riding two-wheeler landed in a pothole filled with water last year during monsoon. He lost balance and fell in the puddle.

Shop operator in Damkheda wishing anonymity said that Bhopal Municipal Corporation did not respond to area’s problems despite repeated complaints made to it.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain For Next 2 Days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Break-In At SP’s House: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Break-In At SP’s House: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Senior Citizens Call For Help, 525 cases Of Abuse Reported In 3 Months

Bhopal: Senior Citizens Call For Help, 525 cases Of Abuse Reported In 3 Months

Bhopal: Help Needy Kids, Women & Child Devpt Dept Urges Bizmen

Bhopal: Help Needy Kids, Women & Child Devpt Dept Urges Bizmen

Bhopal: Extreme Rainfall Likely In 5 Districts

Bhopal: Extreme Rainfall Likely In 5 Districts

Bhopal: Cabinet Gives In-Principle Nod For Setting Up Six Medical Colleges

Bhopal: Cabinet Gives In-Principle Nod For Setting Up Six Medical Colleges