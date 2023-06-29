Bhopal: Waterlogging In Kolar: Residents Live In Nightmarish Condition

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, residents in areas along Kolar Road are facing nightmarish conditions following heavy rain. Damkheda locality has been worst affected where waterlogged, sloppy and slippery streets are a common sight. When Free Press reporter visited the area, he found that not only the main Kolar Road but the colonies built in Damkheda are in a miserable state. The condition of pathway is bad where the six-lane Kolar road project is underway. The area lacks drains and those present are clogged with polythene, plastic waste and other kinds of garbage.

Sachin Upadhyay, a resident of Damkheda sector A of Kolar, said walking was a nightmare for residents, be it inside colonies or on the main road. The slippery roads cause mishaps. “Elderly labourers passing from the main road are the ones who suffer most,” he added.

Rachna Mahule, a private bank employee who resides in Sector B of Damkheda said not only rain but also discharge of water from nearby water tank caused waterlogging in inner colonies.

“Damkheda’s sector A is located on a slope, thus water slides on road. In sector B, water puddles are common, which makes commuting a torture,” Rachna said and added that her husband while riding two-wheeler landed in a pothole filled with water last year during monsoon. He lost balance and fell in the puddle.

Shop operator in Damkheda wishing anonymity said that Bhopal Municipal Corporation did not respond to area’s problems despite repeated complaints made to it.