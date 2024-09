Bhopal Water Supply Cut: City To Suffer Water Shortage On September 23 & September 24; Check Areas & Timmings Below

Bhopal: Water Supply To Be Affected On September 23 & September 24; Check Areas & Timmings Below | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will be affected on the evening of September 23 and the morning of September 24, 2024, in Bhopal due to a shutdown on September 23 for repair work under the Kolar Water Supply Project of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The affected areas include:

Gali (Chhoti Masjid), Nishatpura, New Arif Nagar, Mujahid Afza, Ram Mandir area, Hamidia Road, Chhavani, Patel Nagar, Sangam Talkies, Gurubaksh Ki Talaiya, Bal Vihar, Medical Street, Gujarat Cold Drink and Khajur Wali Gali.

Also, Shanti Nagar, Ibrahimganj, Kabadikhana, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Sapna Lodge area,JP Nagar, Pinjomal Chowkse Nagar, Rambha Nagar, Ali Aziz's Masjid, Qazi Camp Road, Shaheen Colony, Sundar Nagar, Ahle Hadith, Bafna Colony, Gurunanak Colony, Atal Ayub Nagar, Risaldar Colony, Rajgarh Colony, Dal Mill, Shakti Nagar and Indira Sahayata Nagar are to suffer water shortage.

Other than these, areas like Categorized Market (Kabadkhana), Isai Ganj, Dullichand Ka Bag, Radhakrishna Colony, Ekta Colony, Futa Maqbara, Sindhi Colony, Salim Chowk (Berasia Road), Bagh Munshi Hussain Khan, Bagh Mufti Saheb Kabrastan (burial ground), Indira Nagar Chowki, Saluja Hospital, Berasia Bus Stand area, Congress Nagar area, Putli Ghar, Shahjahanabad, Model Ground, Green Park Colony, Neelam Colony, Chowkipura, Kallashah Ka Ahata, Sardarpura, Bapu Colony, Jinsi Square, areas near Rambha Talkies, Kumharpura, Badwali Gali, Chamarpura, Azad Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Slaughter House, Shivaji Nagar area, 228 Quarters, Jawahar Chowk slum, Kotra, Nehru Nagar, T.T. Nagar, E-6 Arera Colony, etc. will also be affected.