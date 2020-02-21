Bhopal: Water sports marks final day of IPS Conclave 2020

Bhopal: A two-day ‘IPS Conclave 2020’ concluded with water and adventure sports and cultural performances on Thursday. The concluding day began with Dragan Boat race in the morning at Boat Club.

The IPS officials including Vijay Kumar Singh, Vijay Yadav and others participated in water and adventure sports with their kin. They also enjoyed cruise ride at Boat Club and danced on Hindi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and western tunes.

Besides, some cultural performance including dancing and singing performances were held at Officers’ Mess with great zeal. (All Pix Pradeep Mehra)