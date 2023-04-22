 Bhopal: Water of Bada Talab went to houses without treatment till 1947
Bhopal: Water of Bada Talab went to houses without treatment till 1947

Indian Society of Landscape Architects holds Wetland Walk on Earth Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Ajay Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In 1930, water supply was started from Bada Talab to the houses by a steam engine and the water was so clean that it was send directly to the houses till 1947 without using purification process, said Director General of the National Center for Human Settlements and Environment, Pradeep Nandi.

He made the statement at event, Wetland walk, in the city Saturday. Indian Society of Landscape Architects organised the Walk to mark Earth Day and World Landscape Architect Month.

He said that the pond has abundant biodiversity. “We did not understand the usefulness of the ponds and left no stone unturned to pollute them, due to which the animals and plants that grow in the water have been badly affected despite the fact that aquatic life purifies water,” Nandi said.

Bhoj Wetland is a historical wetland, which was built by Parmar King Bhoj in the 11th century. It was a part of the man-made hydraulic system that included Betwa River, said professor at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Savita Raje.

Bhoj Wetland now includes Upper Lake (11th century) and Lower Lake (18th Century), has been recognised and declared as a Wetland of international importance at Ramsar Convention and is therefore listed as a Ramsar Site.

The walk began from Kamla Park and ended with a path-way passing through Sheetal Das ki Bagiya. About 110 participants, including faculty members and students of MANIT, School of Planning and Architecture and Rajiv Gandhi Technological University, youth and children participated.





