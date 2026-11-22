Bhopal Water Contamination Scare After Indore Tragedy As Coliform Bacteria Detected In Six Borewells; BMC Shuts Sources, Deploys Tankers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): E. coli contamination fears have surfaced in Bhopal following Indore's Bhagirathpura tragedy, as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) water samples from six private borewells in Ashoka Colony, near Noor Mahal and Bagh Munshi Hussain Khan pond in the Old City, have tested positive for total coliform bacteria, raising concerns over possible faecal contamination.

The water was being supplied to several multi-storey residential buildings and independent houses. Acting on the findings, the BMC on Saturday shut down all six borewells, issued notices to builders, put up warning posters and arranged tanker water supply for residents.

Although no cases of illness have been officially reported so far, the findings have triggered panic among residents. Several families have reportedly approached hospitals for medical check-ups, while some have temporarily shifted elsewhere.

Builders chose borewells over BMC connections

Ashoka Colony, falling under Ward 9, has five multi-storey residential buildings where builders installed private borewells to meet residents' water requirements.

Officials said the builders avoided obtaining mandatory bulk water connections from the municipal corporation to escape the prescribed connection charges.

The BMC already has a water supply network in the locality, with water supplied from the Idgah Hills filtration plant. Officials said builders had been repeatedly asked to obtain municipal connections but they continued relying on private borewells.

Tanker supply, three teams deployed

Following the contamination findings, the BMC has arranged tanker water supply for affected residents. Three teams have also been deployed to conduct door-to-door water sampling and examine drinking water quality in the surrounding area.

The findings have raised wider concerns about private borewells in the locality, particularly because Bagh Munshi Hussain Khan pond receives sewage and wastewater from surrounding residential areas and hospitals. The possibility of groundwater contamination in the vicinity is also being examined.

Sampling underway

According to BMC superintending engineer Udit Garg, sampling is underway in the city. Water from a private borewell in Ashoka Colony was found to be contaminated and total Coliform bacteria is detected. Notices have been issued to the concerned parties and sampling has been intensified, he added.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!