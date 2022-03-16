Bhopal: Watch film The Kashmir Files, don’t close your eyes to barbaric reality: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief minister, ministers, BJP MLAs and office-bearers of the ruling party watched a Hindi feature film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Drive-in Cinema in the city on Wednesday evening .

They watched the movie with their family members. The state government declared the film, based on the exodus of Hindu Pandits from the Kashmir Valley, tax-free for the next six months on Sunday.

Praising film’s director Vivek Agrnihotri and one of the lead actors Anupam Kher, Chouhan, before viewing the film, said that it exposed the ‘barbaric truth’ about how the Kashmiri Hindus suffered. “Everyone should watch the film and those who won’t probably want to keep their eyes closed,” he said.

Chouhan also used the opportunity to shower praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, had transformed Kashmir by abrogating Article 370.

The film will be screened for journalists and their family members at Drive-in Cinema on March 17, said Lokendra Parashar, state BJP media in charge.

The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. It had a special premier on March 4 but the release of the film was suspended by a permanent prohibitory injunction, after a ruling in favour of a lawsuit filed by the widow of an Indian Armed Forces squadron leader.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:02 PM IST