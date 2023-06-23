Bhopal: Wanted Corruption Nath Posters surface In Market, CM's Placards Also Emerge

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Posters reading, "wanted corruption Nath" were put up in Bhopal against Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday.

In the evening, posters of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were put up in different areas in the city with similar message. The poster war has heated up electoral politics in the state where Assembly electiobns are due this year.

The purported posters of Nath were put up in Manisha Market area with QR code. After scanning it, it showed information about the alleged scams of Congress government. It was also written in the poster that Nath committed scams during his rule. Nath hit back at the poster politics.

While addressing the media persons at MPCC office, Nath said, "No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this. Today, they don't have anything to say against me so they are doing this. I don't need any certificate from BJP because people are witnesses."

The Congress leaders reached Kolar police station and lodged complaint to register the FIR against accused. Kolar police refused to register the case stating that they would register FIR after investigating the case. As police didn’t act, Congress leaders staged sit-in outside police station.

Responding to the episode, home minister Narottam Mishra said, "What allegation will the Congress raise against the BJP, they will not have a single proof. During 15 months of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat) had become a den of corruption."

He also took a dig at factionalism in Congress and said, “Posters could be work of a particular faction. The Congress should assess it internally and then go to police”.

State BJP president VD Sharma blamed Congress leaders and said posters were a result of latter’s internal conflicts. “BJP believes in positive politics and development. It doesn’t resort to such tactics,” he added.