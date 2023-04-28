Bhopal: Wanted chit fund company director held from Noida

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police claimed to have arrested the director of a Chit fund company who had duped as many as 50 persons of a total of Rs 25 lakh in the name of providing policies and fixed deposits, the police said on Thursday. Police had announced Rs 10,000 reward for any leads on the arrest of the company director Deepak Tripathi. He was apprehended by the Habibganj police team from Greater Noida, he shall be produced in the court soon, said station house officer (SHO) of Habibganj police station, Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria.

The SHO said Ramesh Chandra Mishra and others had approached the police in August 2021 complaining against a chit fund company Aadhar Infravision limited. The complainants said they had deposited a total of Rs 25 lakh to the company for insurance premium policy and fixed deposit.

Later, the company employees had shut down the office and had fled from there, after which the police registered a case against the company director Deepak Tripathi and began searching for him. Zone-1 DCP, Sai Krishna Thota had even announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any leads pertaining to the accused.