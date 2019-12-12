Bhopal: Wanted by Mumbai ATS, member of Indian Mujahideen nabbed in Burhanpur

BHOPAL: MP Anti Terrorist Squad arrested the accused wanted by Mumbai ATS, from Burhanpur, on Thursday.

Sources informed that accused Aziz, 40, was wanted by Mumbai ATS since 2006. He is said to be a member of Indian Mujahideen and Mumbai ATS had registered a case under section 10 and 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Sources informed that he is also a brother of the alleged banned SIMI organisation.

He was hiding in his relative’s house and as soon as the MP ATS came to know about his presence in Burhanpur, they arrested the accused.

ADG Rajesh Gupta informed that Aziz was arrested and presented in the CJM court of Burhanpur. The accused will be handed over to the Mumbai ATS shortly.