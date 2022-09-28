Bhopal: ‘Want to change negative narrative of ‘Hindutva’ through movie’

Cast of film ‘Hindutva’ Ashish Sharma Sonarika Bhadoria, Ankit Raj in city | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): India has always been a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, says film and TV actor Ashish Sharma.

Gunahon Ka Devta fame actor Sharma was in the city to promote his movie ‘Hindutva’. Written and directed by actor Karan Razdan, the film will be released in theatres on October 7.

The actor told media persons on Wednesday that the Muslim community has become a minority now, whereas for hundreds of years India has been a symbol of Hindu -Muslim unity.“In fact unity in diversity is the specialty of our country and I do not think that in any other country, Muslims are as free and happy as in India and we want to change the negative narrative of ‘Hindutva’ through the movie,” Sharma added.

Other lead actors of the film Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj were also present.

“I am playing the character of a girl who does not understand the real meaning of Hindutva, who has come to India from outside and is ignorant of many things but according to the environment she understands many things and knows the real purpose of Hindus,” Sonarika said.

Actor Ankit says that it is a relevant topic so it was necessary to make a film on it. “We do not think that any party or any ideology has been promoted through this.

