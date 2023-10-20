Bhopal: Wall Art Festival-3 Ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day ‘Wall Art Festival-3’ ended at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Thursday. Alliances Francaises in India organised the fest in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and the Department of Culture of Government of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the incredible potential and the interest generated by the artistic practice.

Artist Aashti Miller ‘Millerink’ from Mumbai painted on a nature topic inside the wall of the centre with abstract work in geometric shapes using acrylic colours including blue, green and purple. The artist highlighted the natural beauty of Bhopal. “This is my second visit to Bhopal.

I love the city. Everything is very close to nature,” Aashti said, adding “I visited Van Vihar. It is very striking. Ravindra Bhawan is also very beautiful.” She further said that this topic came to her after seeing the natural environment of Bhopal. This is her third work under the Wall Art Festival, before this, she had created wall art with a water theme in Kerala and earth theme in Mumbai.

Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the wall art made by artist Aashti is very attractive and will become the centre of attraction for the art lovers visiting the Centre.

