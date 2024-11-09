Bhopal: Waiting List Teachers Protest Against Government, Demand To Create 20,000 Posts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers whose names have been mentioned in waiting list staged protest against the government here on Friday. They have urged government to create 20,000 more posts in all subjects under Teacher Recruitment Class-1 (2023) immediately.

They had announced to march to BJP office and Vallabh Bhavan but were stopped by police at the railway station. Protesting teachers said New Education Policy mandated hiring of regular teachers in schools. During their protest, no government representatives met them, which led to frustration, specially among women candidates.

The women teachers have now issued a 15-day ultimatum to government. The protesting women teachers warned that if their demands were not met within 15 days, they would shave their heads in protest. The teachers selected under Higher Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2018 have been waiting for their appointments for past six years.

They claim that they are still on the waiting list and have not received appointment letters. Notably, many of these teachers are now nearing the age limit for government jobs due to the delay. They fear that if they do not receive their appointments soon, it would impact their future prospects.