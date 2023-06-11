Bhopal: Wait For Metro Ride Gets Longer

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone is anxiously waiting for the trial run of Bhopal Metro train in September. But after the trial run, they will have to wait for few more months to hop on to the train.

The reason is that after the trial run, the Commissioner Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team will check the safety standards of Metro train. The team will also check construction quality and other things associated with the project. This entire process will take two to three months. After this, CMRS will issue safety certificate.

An officer associated with Metro Train Corporation Limited said safety clearance from CMRS was mandatory before plying train.

Meanwhile, a senior official recently went to Vadodara to see how Alstom Company is manufacturing coaches and the facilities they will have.

First phase

Under first phase, Bhopal Metro will have two-kilometre long underground route from Pul Patra to Sindhi Colony. There will be two underground metro stations. The first underground metro station will be constructed at Nadra Bus Stand and the other at Bhopal Junction.

Tender has been floated and work will be awarded soon, sources said. Underground metro stations will be situated at the depth of 20 metres.

The work of laying railway track has started. The 800-metre railway track is being laid from Subash Nagar to Kamlapati railway station.