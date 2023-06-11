Bhopal: BJP’s Poll Preparations Fall Prey To Mismanagement

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), always ahead of the Congress in election preparations, seems to have fallen behind its rival this time.

For the first time, the party’s election plans have fallen prey to mismanagement. Lack of experienced leaders has got in the way of party’s poll preparation.

To get rid of this problem, the party’s central leadership has plunged into action.

The leaders of the organisation, making plans for the election, do not have enough experience in handling polls. National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, state in-charge Muralidhar Rao, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma do not have enough experience in poll management or in contesting an election. Nor are they involved in active politics.

Party’s state unit president VD Sharma does not have much experience in electioneering.

This is the reason that the BJP has failed to make preparations, although the election is nearing.

Shivprakash, Jamwal, Hitanand weak in poll management

Shivprakash, Ajay Jamwal and Hitanand Sharma do not have the experience in getting ready for an election at Mandals by setting up election management teams.

So, the party is not making any preparation for printing material related to election and other items for campaigning. They are simply holding meetings with party leaders and workers, which have no impact on the ground.

Murli focuses on social media

BJP’s state in-charge Muralidhar Rao is only focusing on social media. He is planning for taking on the opposition through social media. Rao wants to deploy some of the private agencies for social media campaigning, but the BJP team is unhappy about it. The activities of Rao indicate that the BJP will form government only with the help of social media.

Absence of Dave, Lunawat is felt

As far as BJP’s poll management goes, the death of former Union minister Anil Dave and party’s former state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat has created a vacuum. Besides, such leaders as are experienced in poll management are yet to be activated.