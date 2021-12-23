Bhopal: Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi alleges for attempt of kidnapping

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Vyapam whistle blower of Gwalior Ashish Chaturvedi, on Thursday, alleged that attempt was made to kidnap him on Tuesday night but police did not mention charge of kidnapping in FIR.

FIR has been registered for obstructing public servant from discharging his duty on the basis of complaint of security guard of Ashish Chaturvedi, according to police officials.

Jhansi Road police station in-charge Vijay Mishra says that Ashish's guard has lodged a complaint. The accused Deepu Gurjar, Kalu Gurjar, Rohit Gurjar, Abhishek Gurjar are all residents of Bhas Bedra. A car belonging to the miscreants has also been recovered. Case has been registered under section 353,332,334,294 of IPC for obstructing public servant from discharging his duty.

Ashish Chaturvedi said that now he is safe and case has been registered. There was an attempt at kidnapping of Gwalior's RTI (right to information) activist Ashish Chaturvedi, who busted the Vyapam scam. Two people who came in the car tried to kidnap him, but after protesting, the accused left him and fled. Ashish was accompanied by a constable security guard at the time of the incident.”

RTI activist Ashish Chaturvedi said, “I was returning home from the city center around 9 pm on Tuesday. On the way I got a call from a friend. Ravi Shankar stopped near the hostel to meet her. During this, two cars came close to me. Among them, a Bolero driver came speeding towards him. Some how, Ashish was saved. In this, about 4 people sitting in another car came. The accused started thrashing Ashish. When Ashish called the police officers, then the phone was also snatched. The accused started trying to make her sit in the car. Threatened to kill if they protested. All the miscreants fled from the Bolero.”

Ashish's security guard, constable Mahendra was also with him at the time of the incident. After the incident, Ashish called the officers and informed about the incident. After this, a complaint was lodged on intervening night Wednesday-Thursday at Jhansi Road police station.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:04 PM IST