 Bhopal: Voter Awareness’ Vehicle Launched To Enhance Voting Percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Voter Awareness’ Vehicle Launched To Enhance Voting Percentage

Bhopal: Voter Awareness’ Vehicle Launched To Enhance Voting Percentage

Chhota Bheem, Motu-Patlu, Tom- Jerry appeal to vote

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voter Awareness’ Vehicle was launched to increase the voting percentage and make people aware about ethical voting on Thursday. Former Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat and Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Professor SK Jain inaugurated it at the main gate of Barkatullah University. The vehicle is being run under the joint aegis of ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms), District Administration and National Service Scheme, Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Five persons dressed in cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem, Motu-Patlu, Tom and Jerry from ADR were also the centre of attraction. All the characters appealed to vote with slogans including ‘Madhya Pradesh Karega Vote, Bhopal Karega Vote’.

Rawat said that such constructive efforts are very necessary. “I am very happy that the youth are coming forward for moral voting and are appealing to people to come forward and vote in low polling areas.” he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over 50 Seats To See Triangular Contest, BJP, Congress Strategy Goes Haywire
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L