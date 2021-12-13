Bhopal: Vote politics hampers film-makers’ creative freedom, says Muzaffar Ali

BHOPAL: Umaro Jaan-fame film-maker Muzaffar Ali said it is easy to get finance for films that portray war and violence and spread hatred. But it is difficult to find financiers to make films on serious issues.

“Vote politics hampers creative freedom of filmmakers,” he said while talking to media persons here on Monday. He said a remake of film Umrao Jaan is out of question. “What has been made, has been made,” he added. Ali was in the city to attend an event organised by MP Urdu Akademi.

To a question that which actress can play Umrao Jaan now, he said that the character of Umrao Jaan is such that anyone can play it. “It is not necessary that Rekha or Aishwarya should do it.” He said Umrao Jaan came at the right time but did not do well at the box office. However, it has made a place for itself in the hearts and minds of people.

When asked whether it is an era of remakes, he said it is up to the director that how he or she presents a story. “What we want to say, what we feel, should be understood by the audience,” he added.

As for making a film or web series, he said one may want to make things of a different kind but the market demands something else. That sometimes stops us from creating new and better things.

When pointed out that no Indian film has won an Oscar, he said films have many layers. A good film has to have a good director. In India, everything revolves around stars, which is not correct because many things contribute to the making of the films. Stars are one of its components.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:01 PM IST