Bhopal: Vote as per your interest, says Uma Bharti to Lodhi community in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister Uma Bharti, who has been taking on Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government on liquor issue, apparently has expressed her anger once again and has urged people to 'vote as per their own choice' in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

Bharati, who has been striving hard to find her place in Madhya Pradesh's politics, especially when the elections are less than one year away, addressed a gathering of people from the Lodhi community. She said, "As a true soldier of the party, she will ask people to support the BJP during the Assembly elections, but people are free to decide their own."

Notably, Bharati made this remark while addressing the function in Bhopal on Tuesday. Bharati also belongs to the Lodhi community from Chhatarpur district.

During the address, Bharati said that the people of Lodhi community were insulted by the BJP. She made this remark, indirectly referring to the expulsion of Pritam Lodhi from the BJP for his alleged anti-Brahmin remarks earlier in August this year.

Preetam Lodhi was expelled by State BJP president V.D. Sharma. Sharma is the state president of the party, a prominent Brahmin face and an MP from the Khajuraho constituency. Khajuraho falls under Chhatarpur district, and Uma Bharti has represented the same constituency several times.

"I am a true soldier of the party and during the elections, I will appeal to vote for the BJP, but it's up to you to decide. Those who have insulted you, then you should decide. I would appeal not only to the Lodhi community but all communities to support the BJP in 2023 elections, but people are free to decide their own. You have seen the political scenario, and if the people from your community (Lodhi) are not given importance, then you will be free to make your own decisions," Bharti said during her address.

Bharti also claimed that the BJP seeks Lodhi community's vote but did not give them the place and insulted them instead. Earlier in August, Bharti had defended Preetam Lodhi saying that he had been targeted. The expulsion of Lodhi has created controversy in Madhya Pradesh and Bharti had said that the social structure of the MP BJP needs to be changed otherwise the party will face repercussions in the 2023 elections.

Bharti's remarks came when the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were less than one year away from now and the state BJP unit was preparing for 2023.