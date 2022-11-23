Bhopal: Volunteers' registration for Khelo India begins

Khelo India Games logo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Registration and selection process of volunteers for Khelo India Youth Games 5.0 began in the state. Interested candidates can register via mp.mygov.in till November 29. To become a volunteer, your date of birth should be between April 1, 1997 to March 31, 2004.

According to an official communiqué, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that "Everyone will have to work unitedly in successfully organising the 5th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The role of volunteers is very important in this. We have decided that about 2k students in the age group of 18–25 years will serve as volunteers in all 8 districts of the state where Khelo India Games events are scheduled. Students will be verified between December 1 and 5. Students will be verified by the concerned registrar or principal. Registration of volunteers can be done through a Google form on my gov portal."

According to officials, regarding the volunteers, discussions were held through video conferencing with the registrars of universities and principals of government colleges, NSS and NCC and sports officers of the concerned districts through the Higher Education Department.

Khelo India Youth Games, 2022 will be organised from January 31 to February 11 in 8 districts: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Balaghat, Mandla and Khargone.