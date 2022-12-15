Bhopal: Voices against release of ‘Pathaan’ grow

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan teaser | YouTube

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The yet to be released Bollywood movie Pathaan has sparked controversy inviting ire from both Hindus as well as Muslims communities in the state capital. Though the movie has still not hit the big screen, the members of the two communities are against the release of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie 'Pathaan' has landed in a soup after the release of its bold song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Deepika Padukone. Ever since the song was released, it has been receiving criticism from Hindus and Muslims.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch state convener Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said, “Song Besharam Rang is objectionable. The whole controversy is over the saffron coloured bikini that Deepika Padukone has worn in the song. Saffron colour is the religious colour of Hindu so we protest as Hindus cannot tolerate such vulgarity with saffron colour.”

State president of All India Ulama & Mashaikh Board (AIUMB) Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadvi has taken exception to the ‘obscenity’ shown in the name of Pathaan. “Pathaan reflects the ideology of Muslims and obscenity in the name of Pathaan, Muslims will not be tolerated,” said Nadvi.

District Shiv Sena president Kuldeep Tiwari said, “ We are against the release of Film Pathaan. We demand a ban on such films which attack Hindus religion. Pathaan film is catering to vulgarity and Shiv Sena protests it. ”