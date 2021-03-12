Bhopal: ‘Vocal for Local’ theme at 10-day ‘Hunar Haat’

BHOPAL: Bird Feeders and Nesters from Jaipur (Rajasthan), ‘feather paintings’ from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) and buffalo-horn jewellery from Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) are catching the eyes of visitors to Hunar Haat.

The 10-day ‘Hunar Haat’, organised by the Union ministry of minority affairs on the theme of ‘Vocal for Local’, began at the Lal Parade Ground in the city on Friday. The Haat, which will continue till March 21, will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 11 am on Saturday in the presence of the Union minority affairs minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and Union Territories are participating in the event. They have set up a total of 212 stalls.

Mandana art for birds

Neelima Patni from Jaipur, who has brought colourful wooden bird nesters and feeders to the event, says her initiative is aimed at bringing sparrows and other birds back to homes. ‘Feed Birds, Save Birds’ is her campaign. The bird feeders are open while the bird nesters, in which the birds can breed, are closed. What make them attractive are the Mandana paintings on their outer surface. “Mandana art is used by the rich to decorate their homes. I decided to use it to decorate the homes of birds,” Neelima says.

They can be hung in any open space — porches, balconies, gardens, courtyards or terraces. She says that her products got a very good response at Hunar Haat in Delhi. “Some of the buyers told me that, due to the chirping of the birds and their coming and going, they didn’t feel lonely during the lockdown.”