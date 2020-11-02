Bhopal: Visitors enjoy banana boat ride at Sair Sapata

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) launched the Banana Boat Ride at Sair Sapata on Monday. It is an inflatable boat shaped just like a banana and connected to a speedboat, which pulls it along the water at high speed. Around 50 people took the ride on the inaugural day.

Visitors can enjoy the ride from 11am to 5.30pm at this entertainment park. The trial of the ride was held on Sunday to mark the 65th Foundation Day of the state.

Managing director of the corporation S Vishwanathan said that the capacity of the boat is six persons. But only four persons will be allowed in one round in wake of the pandemic. One round of the ride will be of 10-12 minutes duration.