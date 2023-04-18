Bhopal Vision Statement to lend new direction to world heritage conservation

A display of human hands at Bhimbetka caves |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The document prepared from the brainstorming sessions of the conference will be called The Bhopal Vision Statement and it will give a new dimension to conservation of world heritage sites.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, made the statement on Tuesday, the concluding day of the two-day UNESCO sub-regional conference on World Heritage, at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.

It was organised by UNESCO, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Archaeological Survey of India and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department.

He said that the statement laid emphasis on the role and active participation of local communities and civil society in conservation of world heritage. Besides, important views and suggestions of representatives of South Asian countries have been included on important topics like impact of climate change on heritage, inclusion of traditional knowledge in modern practices etc. In this, sustainable and sustainable development has been described as possible only through strong relations between people and heritage.