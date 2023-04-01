 Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city
State minister Sarang wrote a letter for the construction of the proposed Road over bridge (ROB) near the coach factory in city's Nishatpur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Bhopal on Saturday and handed him over a letter regarding development works in Narela Vidhan Sabha.

The Union Railway Minister is in Bhopal as PM Modi is set to flag off Vande Bharat Express at Rani Kamlapti station on Saturday.

Minister Sarang wrote a letter for the construction of the proposed Road over bridge (ROB) near the coach factory in city's Nishatpura, widening of Bharat Talkies ROB and for starting the work of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Aishbagh railway crossing.

In the letter, the need for rehabilitation of the citizens living near the Barkhedi railway gate and in Motinagar by freeing the railway land from encroachment is also pointed out, Sarang added.

Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city

