Bhopal: Vishwa Yoga - Sangeet Diwas Celebrated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flute recital by Nityanand Haldipur, kathak dance by Malti Shyam and classical singing by Shriddha Jain won the hearts of Bhopalites at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Wednesday evening.

It was part of a concert Vishwa Yoga - Sangeet Diwas organised by Culture Department on World Yoga and Music Day.

Flute recital by 75-year old Nityananda Haldipur and group from Mumbai left the audience spellbound. Hitendra Dixit accompanied him on tabla, Bhavna Verma and Deviprasad Rath on tanpura.

It was followed by kathak presented by Malti Shyam and troupe from Delhi. Her performance Samanvay was based on yoga and naad. Singing, playing instruments, dance, literature and different styles of Hindustani singing were portrayed through dance.

The event began with classical singing by Shraddha Jain and group from Mumbai. Hitendra Dixit accompanied her on tabla, Vinay Dalvi on harmonium and Shiraz Hussain Khan on sarangi.

