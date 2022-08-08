Bhopal: Villagers catch hold of imposters for cheating thrash them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six men posing as ‘sadhu’ were thrashed by villagers as one of them had duped a woman of jewellery and Rs 5000 in name of bad omen, said police on Sunday. The incident took place in village Paloha under Mandideep police of district Raisen. This was the sixth such incident in the district.

Additional superintendent of police, Amritlal Meena told Free Press that the six people, all residents of Chitrakoot (UP) , had reached the village on Friday evening. People taking them for sadhus greeted them and offered food and shelter.

On Saturday morning, these ‘Sadhus’ started visiting houses claiming that they have supernatural powers to solve the issues. One of the villagers, Sarita Lowanshi, told them about her hardships. One of the imposters told her that a bad omen was sitting on her gold jewellery and so they needed to be purified. He also asked to pay Rs 5000 for the services.

The woman handed all the jewellery and also the amount to him. The man then wrapped the ornaments in cloth and kept it aside. The man gave a ‘Bhabuti’ to the woman asking her to eat it. As soon as the woman fell unconscious after consuming it, the man fled from the spot with ornaments and cash. Later on gaining senses, the woman narrated the incident to her husband. On checking the bundle of clothes, she did not find any jewellery. The couple raised an alarm and the village thereafter intercepted the imposters and thrashed them. They were later handed over to police. The ASP added crime with the same modus operandi was committed in five other places of the district. This time the imposters were held. The police will be going to investigate the cases. They have been booked under section 420 and 379 of IPC. Four of them have been admitted to Hamidia hospital, while two have been arrested.

