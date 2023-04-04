 Bhopal: Vikriti portrays mental illness and society’s reaction
Bhopal: Vikriti portrays mental illness and society’s reaction

The play revolves around protagonist, a theatre artiste Vivek, who is suffering from schizophrenia.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mental illness is not insanity. In our society if a person is struggling with mental health, people call him mad without supporting him. Due to this, that person avoids meeting people.

A picture of ill-treatment of mental health and its patients came to the fore in the drama, Vikriti, which was staged at Shaheed Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

The play was directed by young artist Rahul Kushwaha. During 2-hour play, all the 13 artistes showed their acting prowess on stage for the first time.

The play revolves around protagonist, a theatre artiste Vivek, who is suffering from schizophrenia. Due to schizophrenia, he has to face many problems in life. When there is no support from anywhere, the disease overpowers him gradually and kills his creativity. The play forces viewers to think more about mental health.

Prince Rai, Ankita Maheshwari, Manish Goyal, Ketki Ashda and Sumit were in lead roles.

