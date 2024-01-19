Bhopal: Vigilance On Social Media To Check Misinformation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board will ensure heightened surveillance on social media to curb the spread of false information and prevent question paper leaks during upcoming board exams. Class 10th exams are scheduled from February 5 to February 28, while Class 12th exams will take place from February 6 to March 4.

After incidents of papers going viral last year, the Board, in collaboration with the cyber cell, initiated steps to maintain the confidentiality and spread of fake question papers on social media platforms. Additionally, a new protocol also involves double-packaging question papers, ensuring they remain sealed until reaching the examination hall. MP Board of Secondary Education secretary Krishna Deo Tripathi, emphasized the board’s commitment to establishing a secure exam environment through technology and strategic protocols.

Talking to Free Press, the secretary said, “The MP Board aims to create a secure exam environment by leveraging technology and strategic protocols. We have guided the cyber cell team to closely monitor social media, where fake papers with the board's logo or seal claiming to be original often circulate. Fraudsters attempt to deceive students by using the board's fake logo. We’ve implemented new measures to prevent paper leaks, focusing on curbing the spread of fake papers online. Police personnel and the cyber cell team are actively monitoring social media to address this challenge.” Tripathi also highlighted the successful arrest of those accused of last year’s paper leak, emphasizing their continued detention.