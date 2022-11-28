Bhopal: Victim lured for modelling job, raped; police arrests two

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old aspirant model was raped multiple times on the pretext of providing a job in modelling world of Bollywood, said Bairagarh police here on Monday. Police have arrested two including the main accused in the case.

This rape case is a story of a friend’s betrayal and the immoral act of the master who was teaching the girl as ‘Guru’, crossed boundaries, and raped the girl.

Police station in-charge DP Singh told Free Press that a girl approached the police on Friday and filed the complaint against the two one her friend Shubam Atle (19) who is her childhood friend and her modelling Guru Zunaid Khan (19) presently living in Jhangirabad and the native of Devnagar district Raisen.

The victim wanted to groom her career in modelling, her friend Shubam brought the victim to Zunaid who runs modelling classes. The victim became friendly and the accused lured the girl that he will give secret tips for becoming a successful model and also assured her that he is having contacts in Mumbai that will help her to get the job.

After that, the accused Zunaid raped the girl and kept on repeating the act in different locations.

Recently when the girl mounted pressure for the job, the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she shares the ordeal with anyone.

The police have registered the case under sections 376,376(2) N, 354,354-D,120-B, and 506 of IPC.

A team was formed to nab the accused. The police got the information that the two are trying to flee from the city and were standing at Prabhat square to board a bus on Sunday late evening. The police arrested both accused.

