Bhopal: Vetting of scripts by govt officials impractical, says Mukesh Tiwari

BHOPAL: Film actor Mukesh Tiwari feels that vetting of the scripts of films, TV serials, web series etc by government officials is not practical.

Tiwari was answering a question about the Madhya Pradesh Government making it mandatory for the makers of films etc. to get their scripts approved before commencing shooting in the state. Tiwari, who was in the city to take part in an event, was talking with media persons at a hotel on Monday.

About the Bajrang Dal activists vandalising the sets of Ashram 3 and throwing ink on filmmaker Prakash Jha in Bhopal in October 2021, Tiwari said that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue. Madhya Pradesh is an ideal location for shooting and it should remain that way, he said, adding that filmmakers should not be forced to look for alternatives.

The actor further said that it is wrong to presume that most of the people in the film industry consume drugs. He, however, said, "it is also a fact that those who are in the limelight are soft targets and that is what is happening with regard to Bollywood".

He said that it was a misapprehension that the growing popularity of web series was a threat to films. “When films came, it was said that they would end theatre. When TV came it was declared that the end of films was near. But both theatre and films have survived,” said the actor who hails from Sagar.

In fact, according to him, the advent of web series should be welcomed as it has opened new doors of opportunities for actors. “We should welcome change. We should not fear it,” he said.

Referring to allegations that web series are full of violence and vulgarity, he says that the makers are showing what they think their audience wants. “Most of the viewership of web series comes from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and small towns,” he pointed. However, he was not in favour of censorship of web series. “Self-censorship is the best. The makers should show only what is necessary. There should not be an excess of anything,” he added.

Tiwari informed that he has just completed the shooting for a film titled ‘Circus’. Among his other upcoming projects is a Disney Hostar 9-part web series called ‘Fear’.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:52 PM IST