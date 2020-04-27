Bhopal: Vendors’ queue to collect e-pass at Mata Mandir sends BMC into a tizzy

Local vegetables vendors formed a long queue in scorching heat at Mata Mandir on Monday to get e-passes to sell vegetables in the state capital. The heavy rush left BMC administration high and dry as the latter had not called them to issue e-passes.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials then complained to police and said they did not call vendors for e-passes as they have already been issued.

Administration has made strict provision regarding social distancing during lockdown. To maintain regular supply, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued additional e-passes.

Food and drug administration department inspector Dharmendra Lunia said old passes are valid while BMC has issued fresh e-passes to vegetable vendors. “Administration is leaving no stone unturned to regulate regular supply of vegetable and grains. This is the reason wholesale market has been opened to maintain regular supply of essential commodities to retailers. BMC looks after vegetable supply,” he added.

‘We didn’t call them’

Additional municipal commissioner Kamal Solanki said, “BMC did not call vendors. Why they came at Mata Mandir is a matter of investigation. BMC lodged complaints with police to look into matter. We have already issued e-passes to vegetable vendors.”