Bhopal: Vehicles Movement Suspended On Many Routes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The commuters had a tough time reaching their destination as vehicular movement in many roads remained suspended in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital on Tuesday. Security personnel guarding the deserted roads sans any vehicle, heavy barricading reminded people of lockdown days.

As the PM was to attend programmes at Rani Kamlapati Railway station and Lal Parade Ground, the major traffic diversions were made on the routes leading to these two venues. The traffic diversion and multiple layers barricading on the VIP routes left the people high and dry. People had to cover long distances due to diversion.

As per the schedule, PM after arriving at Bhopal airport was scheduled to reach the Rani Kamalapati railway station by helicopter and for the same a helipad was made on the premises of Barkatullah University (BU). Owing to this, vehicular movement was barred on Hoshangabad Road and the commuters were made to take the route from Bagsewania police station to Mansarover Square and Board Office Square to Bagsewania Trisection.

The motorists took Bawadiakalan flyover and passed through Shahpura. Similarly, commuters were allowed to pass through Arvind Vihar to AIIMS, however, barricading added to their inconvenience.

Similarly, traffic was totally prohibited on VIP Road, Kamla Park leading to Lal Parade Ground till PM was in Bhopal. The commuters from Khanugaon, Retghat, were not allowed to take the VIP Road.

Similarly on Jail Road, traffic was not allowed toward Lal Parade Ground and was diverted toward KV -1 Vidyalaya, Maida Mill. The residents of Jahanirgabad and nearby areas had to take a route through Jinsi Square instead of Jail Road. Even in the New Market area, and Roshanpura Square, Raj Bhavan, Malviya Nagar, vehicles movement was totally restricted. The Traffic was diverted at Lily talkies and Sabban Chowraha.

Fuel crisis as oil tankers denied entry to city

Petrol pump dealers Association president Ajay Singh said heavy vehicles like oil tankers were not allowed to enter the city in wake of PM’s visit and this led to fuel crisis at petrol pump stations. The oil tankers were not allowed to head to petrol pumps for refueling. At many fuel stations in the city, petrol was not dispensed till afternoon. This troubled the motorists.”

Should have been declared public holiday

Uma Kant Tiwari, resident of Hoshangabad Road, said, “It was a total lockdown situation till PM Modi was in Bhopal. The cops deployed on duty did not cooperate with the public. Office goers had to cover long distances to reach their destination. It would have been better to declare a holiday in government as well as in private offices.”

Roads should have opened after PM’s event

New colonies welfare association president Sunil Upadhaya, a resident of Bagmugalia, said, “Traffic movement from Ashima Mall toward the city was totally prohibited. The commuters were told to take a different route till afternoon. Police deployed to check the vehicular movement did not at all cooperate with the public. No one was allowed to come on the main road. The roads should have been opened for the public after the PM programme concluded.”