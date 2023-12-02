Bhopal: Vehicle Lifters Strike At Will, Steal Eight Bikes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bike lifters went on a theft spree on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and stole eight motorbikes from Katara hills. Katara hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said that the incidents took place in Katara and Bagani villages linked to Katara hills. The thieves struck at eight spots and made away with eight bikes.

One of the complainants, Aziz Khan, 40, approached the police on Saturday and lodged a complaint. The SHO said that two bikes were recovered on Saturday morning, which had been left on the road. He further said that the incidents have been captured on the CCTV cameras, in which four masked men were spotted committing the crime. A search is on for the accused, he said.

Man held for stealing gold bar worth Rs 17.7 lakh

The Koh-e-fiza police on Saturday arrested a man who had stolen a gold bar from a showroom in Koh-e-fiza in September this year. The stolen booty has been recovered from the accused who belongs to Dewas.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said complainant Ravi Kumar Suryawanshi worked as a manager at Ahmedabad Palace Gold showroom. On September 30, he approached police and told them that he was counting gold parcels to be sold to his customers, during which he found one parcel containing a 300-gram gold bar missing. The police registered a complaint and began probe.

They then began sifting through CCTV footages of the area, and swooped down on a suspect named Durgesh Prajapati. Prajapati admitted to stealing the gold bar valued at Rs 17.7 lakh. The cops recovered the bar and took Prajapati into custody. He was produced in the court thereafter.