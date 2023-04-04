Bhopal: Vande Bharat Express is welcome but why to Delhi, ask residents 

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express, at Rani Kamlapati Station, on April 1 | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hi-tech Vande Bharat Express was flagged off from Bhopal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1. The residents have questioned its need specially when dozens of trains connect Bhopal to New Delhi.

Railway connectivity to Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Rewa is poor. There is long waiting list for reservation on such routes especially during festivals as passengers book seats in advance. Excerpts:

Sunil Shukla |

Mumbai, Pune connectivity

Like Delhi, many people travel to Mumbai and Pune from Bhopal for business purposes. But the number of trains are very few from Bhopal to Mumbai and Bhopal to Pune. So, I think it would have been good had a train like Vande Bharat Express started on such routes.

Sunil Shukla, filmmaker

Sapna Gupta |

Raipur, Jaipur & Jodhpur

Many people travel to Raipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur from Bhopal but the number of trains for such routes are few. In fact, there are no direct flights available for places. So, I think, chair car trains like Vande Bharat should start on such routes.

Sapna Gupta, social activist

Pankaj Thakur |

Neglected routes

We welcome Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal but it would have been better if the railway ministry provided train for Rewa, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi from state capital. There are few trains for such routes. Passengers will increase and the burden will also be reduced if trains start on these routes.

Pankaj Thakur, secretary, Bhumihar Brahmin Samaj

Kumud Singh |

What’s the use?

There is no problem to start Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Delhi. But there are many trains available on the route. Then, what is the use of it? I think, government should start train on routes where they are required.

Kumud Singh, social activist

Girish Kesarwani |

15 trains to Delhi daily

A large number of passengers travel from Bhopal to Pune and Lucknow. So, there is a huge demand for trains on such routes. There is no direct flight available and bus fare is high. About 15 trains are available from Bhopal to Delhi daily. I think, Vande Bharat Express should start from Indore to Delhi. Shatabdi Express from Bhopal to Delhi is running empty because of odd timing. Vande Bharat may be a good replacement for Shatabdi in future.

Girish Kesarwani, owner, Om Travels