Bhopal: Van Vihar struggling to get people to adopt wild animals

Van Vihar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was a long time back that Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal came up with a scheme under which people can adopt various wild animals by paying a certain amount. The money coming from adoption is spent on the maintenance and care of wild animals.

However, despite the best attempts made by Van Vihar authorities, this scheme failed to generate enough interest among people. The result is that only a couple of wild animals kept in enclosures at Van Vihar have been adopted.

A large number of wild animals including tigers, lions, sloth beer, and snakes are yet to be adopted.

Seeing the lukewarm response to the adoption scheme, Van Vihar authorities have decided to create mass awareness for the adoption of wild animals. They are planning to put up sign boards, and posters inside Van Vihar to encourage people to come forward and adopt the wild animals for a certain period of time.

In lieu of adopting wild animals, there is an exemption in tax and various other facilities. Apart from this, adopter of the wild animal also gets various facilities at Van Vihar. Such as he can celebrate his birthday at van vihar premises.

When contacted Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said seeing the tepid response to the scheme, there is a plan to create awareness among people by putting up posters sign boards, etc.