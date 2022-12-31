Bhopal: Van Vihar sees rise in revenue in last week of December

Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In last week of December, Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, saw unprecedented rush of tourists. The last day of December brought more visitors to Van Vihar than any other day. On Saturday, 7,047 people visited it, brining revenue of Rs 2.87 lakh.

“On normal day, about 2000 people visit Van Vihar. From December 25, 5,000 people visit it every day,” a park official said.

Assistant Director of Van Vihar National Park Sunil Kumar Sinha told Free Press that revenue of Van Vihar on December 25 stood at Rs 3.34 lakh followed by Rs 2.3 lakh on December 26, Rs 2.04 lakh on December 27, Rs 2.15 lakh on December 28, Rs 2.02 lakh on December 29.

Sources said that annual revenue of Van Vihar is between Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore and this year’s annual income is expected to surpass earning of previous years. Income comes through sale of tickets and other activities including events planned by different institutions.

Besides local residents, tourists visiting Sanchi, Bhimbetaka also turn up at Van Vihar.

No plastic

Assistant Director, Van Vihar National Park, Sunil Kumar Sinha, has appealed to people to follow rules and avoid bringing plastic items, polythene bags and throwing them at any place.