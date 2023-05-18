Bhopal: Van Vihar authorities mulling ban on two-wheelers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the proposal to ban entry of all types of private vehicles inside its territory is still under consideration of the state government, the authorities of Van Vihar National Park is mulling ban on entry of two-wheelers. The date of ban is yet to be decided. Van Vihar authorities say that two-wheeler riders are creating nuisance as they ride the vehicle in an uncontrolled manner and also causes noise pollution which is not conducive for wild animals housed inside the park. What is more alarming is that some even try to learn how to ride two-wheelers inside Van Vihar premises.

A couple of such people had been caught by Van Vihar authorities themselves. As Van Vihar is not having enough parking space and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to come up with theidea outside Van Vihar periphery, Henceforth, Van Vihar authorities are planning to develop their own parking facility.

Van Vihar to roll out mobile app soon

Van Vihar National Park authorities have successfully developed a mobile app which would help people in booking tickets by sitting at home. This would reduce the pressure on the entry gate which witnesses long queues of visitors seeking passes. The mobile app is likely to be rolled out very soon. Van Vihar authorities are waiting for the availability of forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah to launch the app which would also provide other information about the place. One of the Van Vihar officers said that security certification of the mobile app has been received and now the work of linking of payment gateway is under process.