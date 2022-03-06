Bhopal: Vallabh Bhawan staffer booked for cheating

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Vallabh Bhawan staffer has been booked for cheating an unemployed youth on the pretext of providing a job.

Arera police station incharge RK Singh told Free Press that a complaint was filed by Gopal Singh Rathore, resident of old Vidhan Sabha area. It was complained that Sagar Raikwar posted as peon in the finance department situated in Vallabh Bhawan had taken Rs 2 lakh in the name of providing a job in the office.

The complainant had given the amount in four installments online. For the past one year, the accused was making promises regularly that he would be appointed shortly but the victim did not get the appointment letter.

The police verified the complaint and registered the case under Section 420 of IPC against the accused Sagar Raikwar. Accused is on the run.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:52 AM IST