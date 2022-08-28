Bhopal: Urja Desk at over 250 police stations next month

representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From September, more than 250 Urja desk will start functioning in the state. With this, the total number of desks will increase to 950 in the state, additional director general of police (women safety) Pragya Richa Shrivastava told Free Press here on Saturday.

To control crime against women in the state, the state government has set up 700 Urja Desk or women help desk at police stations. On March 31, 2021, 700 desks became functional. From September, over 250 will start working.

“To establish one desk, a sum of Rs 1 lakh will be allocated, which will be used to purchase a scooter for the officer, chamber and furniture. The amount has been disbursed,” Pragya Richa Shrivastava said.

Urja desk plays an important role in providing solutions to women-related problems.

“Rape, domestic violence, eve teasing, mental harassment, dowry extortion incidents take place. But women are not able to express pain to the police. Urja desk is also a platform where women victims express their pain and agony freely and police help them to get justice,” Pragya Richa Shrivastava added.

However, 150 police stations will have to wait to get the desk. The police headquarters have sent the proposal to the government for approval.

The categories

Urja desk has three categories A, B and C. Under category A, Urja desk is set up at police stations where 75 cases of women-related crime are reported every year. The desk has one woman sub inspector, two head constables and four constables.

Under category B, the desk is set up at police stations where 40 to 75 cases are reported. The staff includes sub inspector or ASI, head constable and constables.

Under category C, police stations have three-person staff including SI, head constable and constable.