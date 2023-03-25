Bhopal: ‘Urja Desk’ allows women to freely share issues with police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The international researchers have found that Urja Desk instituted in the police stations of the state have given ample space for the women victims to share their problems with the police. The fact came out in the three day Justice, Inclusion and Victim’s Access (JIVA) conference that started from Thursday in Bhopal.

On the first day, under the theme ‘Access to Justice, Inclusion and Evidence Based Practice’, experts expressed their views on the topic ‘Gender, Law Enforcement and Evidence Based Practice’. University of Virginia Professor Sandeep Sukhantar in his paper stated that the desk is playing a vital role in providing justice to the women victims. Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) had designed the ‘Urgent Action and Just Action’ URJA desk’ concept which was implemented in the state in 2017.

The professor of University of Oxford, Akchay Mangla said that they have conducted research in seven police stations and have found that the training given to the staff on the desk, have changed the approach of the police personnel in their working. The ADCP of Indore Manisha Pathak shared her experiences and said that the social organisations are coming forward for women counselling.

The third gender is also supporting the police. Former director general of CBI, Rishi Shukla said “In the internet world women safety is one of the biggest challenges. Everyday new challenges are coming to fore, a few of the police officers have taken a step to conduct research along with their duties, which is appreciable”. The retired DG, urged the police officials to contribute to the researchers. Principal secretary law and legislative department BK Dewedi said that only proper investigation helps to get justice for the victim and technical support has helped in improving the quality of investigation.

As a pilot programme, URJA desk was constituted in 2017 in a few police stations of the districts with an aim to give a covered space to the women victims coming to police stations where they can easily communicate with the cops and share their issues. Currently, the desks are operating in more than 700 police stations of the state.