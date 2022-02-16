Bhopal: Urdu Akademi identifies 300 new creative writers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi has identified around 300 new creative writers in Urdu under its Talash-e-Jauhar (Talent hunt) programme.

The Academy had appointed 50 district-level coordinators for the purpose. Academy’s director Nusrat Mehdi said that under the programme, around 300 budding writers were asked to send their works to the Academy. A scrutiny committee assessed their works and shortlisted 220 of them for the next phase.

The short-listed authors will be participating in a series of Fil Badeeh Shayari Muqabla (Extempore poetry writing contest). The first such event will be organised at Indore on February 19. The winners will be selected on the basis of the originality of their writings and they will be feted. Their names will also be included in the digital directory of the Urdu authors from the state. The directory is under preparation, Mehdi said.

