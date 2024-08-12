Bhopal Updates: Think Gas Repairs Damaged PNG Pipeline In Govindpura; Zero-Fatality-District Concept Promoted In Capital City | AP (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mishap averted; Think Gas repairs damaged PNG pipeline in Govindpura

Major mishap was averted on Monday after the Think Gas company team immediately attended to a damaged Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply line in Govindpura area. The pipeline got damaged while some agency was undertaking some digging work in Krishnapuram society under Govindpura area.

As the damaged PNG supply line posed a threat to people, the locals immediately informed Think Gas about the damage. The gas company immediately responded to the call and repaired the damaged pipeline. The damage also disrupted gas supply to around 60 consumers.

Any threat to life due to a damaged gas pipeline attracts a penalty up to Rs 25 crore under Petroleum (Prospecting and Mining) Act and three years imprisonment. Govindpura Tehsildar Dilip Kumar Chaurasia told Free Press that Think Gas has laid the pipeline for PNG supply and it is its responsibility to respond to any distress call and address the issue. Think Gas has repaired the damaged pipeline, the official said.

Guidelines issued to accomplish Zero-Fatality-District concept

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner road transport has asked the district collectors to prepare a plan based on the Zero-Fatality-District concept. The Commissioner has also issued guidelines to check fatal accidents and accomplish this concept of Zero-Fatality, said officials, here on Monday.

The commissioner has asked the district collectors to implement the guidelines mentioned in SaveLIFE Foundation’s book that speaks of checking the number of deaths in road accidents. The guidelines are to be implemented with the help of the district road safety committee. In the guideline, the role and responsibilities have been fixed.

The district collectors and SPs have been asked prepare a crash data profile of their district during the last three years on the points mentioned below:

-Road crashes took place in the last three years

-Road crash deaths happened in last three years

-Any time-periods during the day that see higher frequency of crashes

-Police station jurisdictions that contribute to 50% of all road crash deaths

-Top five causes of fatal road crashes in the last three years

-Primary victim category among users/vehicles involved in crashes

-Primary offending category among users/vehicles involved in crashes