 Bhopal Updates: Security Beefed Up, 2,400 Cops To Keep Watch; City Cyber Cell Issues Advisories, Cautions Against Financial Frauds
Festivities: Govt ensures you have cracker of a Diwali

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Security Beefed Up, 2,400 Cops To Keep Watch | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have heightened surveillance and patrolling across the city in light of Diwali to be celebrated on Thursday. The senior police officials said 2,400 police personnel would keep an eye on law and order situation. Additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami told Free Press that police personnel had been deployed at market places, road junctions and outside colonies where people belonging to different religions reside. Special attention will be paid to areas located in Old city.

Women cops at marketplaces

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that 800 policewomen had been deployed in civil attire at marketplaces to keep a check on crimes against women like eve-teasing, molestation. Moreover, the fire brigades have been stationed near temporary firecracker shops set up in Bairagarh, Govindpura, New Market and 10 number bus stop to prevent fire incidents. “Besides, traffic police will keep a check on unrestrained and rash driving,” CP Mishra said.

City Cyber Cell Issues Advisories, Cautions Against Financial Frauds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Diwali festivities, when people throng the shopping websites to make purchases, the city cyber cell has issued an advisory to keep financial frauds at bay. Assistant police commissioner Sujeet Tiwari told Free Press that cyber crooks saw the festive occasions as an opportunity to dupe people of their hard-earned money. He added that in view of the same, the city cyber cell issued advisories to deter the crooks from duping people.

Details

In first place, the cyber cell has urged Bhopalites to log on only to credible websites for shopping. Secondly, it mentioned that during Diwali, offers are introduced for customers and the people must verify authenticity of the offer to avoid losing big amounts. The advisory continued by mentioning that crooks send SMS messages to people claiming that they have won a lottery, and advised that people stay away from such messages.

The fourth advisory mentioned that people must make payments only on the authorised QR codes, as some QR codes hack the cell phones of people to siphon off money from their bank accounts. Lastly, the cyber cell underlined that numerous fake e-commerce websites make their way to the internet, and urged the people not to make purchases from such websites.

