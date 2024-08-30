Bhopal Updates: Police Busts Theft Gang Involved In 12 Crimes; Man Assaults Logistics Company Employee

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police on Thursday claimed to have busted a theft gang involved in 12 crimes, including burglaries and vehicle-lifting. Stolen booty worth Rs 45 lakh was seized from the possession of the five arrested accused. Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma said after receiving numerous theft complaints in the area as well as from other areas of the city, the senior police officials of Zone-1 constituted numerous teams and sifted through 250 CCTV camera footages.

On the basis of this, two suspects Akram and Shoaib were nabbed, who confessed to committing thefts. They told the police that they were assisted by three of their accomplices Jahid, Amir and Shahrukh. All of them confessed that they used to recce houses in various areas of the city, and used to make away with valuables such as gold ornaments, vehicles, electronic gadgets etc. They said they had committed thefts in TT Nagar, Kolar, Kamla Nagar, Shahpura, Bag Sewaniya and Chunabhatti areas of Bhopal. They then navigated the police to their hideout, where the stolen valuables had been kept. The accused were taken into custody thereafter.

Man assaults logistics company employee

A logistics company employee was allegedly assaulted by a man at a petrol pump in Piplani of Bhopal late on Wednesday night. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that the victim, Neeraj Choubey, 27, approached the police on Thursday, telling them that after getting the truck of the company refuelled, the driver of the vehicle, Amjad, honked at another man, who had parked his vehicle in front of the truck.

When Choubey asked him to shift his vehicle to let the truck pass, the man named Raj Ahirwar said he would shift the vehicle only after it was refuelled. When Choubey tried to explain to him calmly, Ahirwar manhandled and assaulted him, during which, a steel bangle worn by Ahirwar struck Choubey’s head. Ahirwar fled from the scene, following which Choubey received treatment at a nearby hospital and lodged a police complaint on Thursday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.