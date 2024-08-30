41-Volume History Of Freedom Struggle In MP Celebrates Unsung Heroes

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle from Madhya Pradesh have found a place in an extensive history of the freedom movement in the state published in 41 volumes. The Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya, a wing of the culture department of Madhya Pradesh, has come out with a district-wise history of freedom struggle in Madhya Pradesh.

The volumes include details of the incidents related to the freedom struggle in the particular districts and the personalities involved in them. Photographs, wherever available, have also been used. All the volumes are ready, with thirty of them printed. The printing of the remaining 11 is likely to be completed within the next fortnight.

Sanchanalaya deputy director, Professor Santosh Kumar Verma who has edited the volumes told Free Press that the entire exercise took 15 years to complete. Scholars, academicians and historians were commissioned by the Sansthan to do research work and prepare the volumes. The volumes cover the history of freedom struggle from the First War of Independence in 1857 to 1947, when India became free. They cover the prominent and lesser-known actors who sacrificed everything, and even laid down their lives, for their country’s freedom. The volume on Bhopal district for instance, runs into 341 pages and is divided into 16 chapters.

Authored by Dr Alok Gupta, the volume traces the history of the freedom struggle in the district right from the founding of the Bhopal State to the Merger Movement. Verma said that the objective behind publication of the volumes is to introduce to the people of the state to great men and women who selflessly fought for freeing India from British rule and remain unsung. Several scholars from neighbouring states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have evinced interest in the series, he added.