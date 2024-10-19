 Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

Indian Idol-fame Pawandeep Rajan’s performance won hearts of the audience at Hansdhwani auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Idol-fame Pawandeep Rajan’s performance won hearts of the audience at Hansdhwani auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday. He presented some popular Hindi film songs, which left the audience spellbound. Singer Akriti Mehra performed with him on stage.

A large number of audiences of different age groups were present. It was part of the inaugural-day of two-day IRC Seminar 2024 organised by the Public Works Department and IRC.

Besides, the cultural event began with dance drama, Mahakal, presented by Ragini Makkhar and her troupe. In the 22-minute presentation, 22 artistes along with Ragini showcased the Ardhanarishwar form of Lord Shiva. It was followed by the performance of singer Akriti Mehra.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Sticky-Nutty Brownie To Freshly-Baked Honey Croissants, 6 Best Bakery...
article-image

Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Launches Girder On Southern Arm Of Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad West
Mumbai: BMC Launches Girder On Southern Arm Of Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad West
Mumbai Airport Bomb Threats: 6 Flights Targeted, All Hoax Calls & Messages Confirmed By Authorities
Mumbai Airport Bomb Threats: 6 Flights Targeted, All Hoax Calls & Messages Confirmed By Authorities
‘She Is One Hundred Percent..’: Krystle Dsouza Says THIS About Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai Costar Nia Sharma
‘She Is One Hundred Percent..’: Krystle Dsouza Says THIS About Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai Costar Nia Sharma
ED Issues Circular Asking Officers To Ensure Statements Of Individuals Summoned Under PMLA Takes Place During Office Hours
ED Issues Circular Asking Officers To Ensure Statements Of Individuals Summoned Under PMLA Takes Place During Office Hours
Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes from Indonesia presented Shri Ram Katha, which captivated the audience at open air stage of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday- the second-day of the seven-day ‘Shri Ramleela Utsav’

The 15 artistes presented Lord Hanuman as a messenger in 60-minutes Sendratari Ramayana Ballet which combines music, dance and drama. It is usually performed without dialogue. The presentation started off with instrumental music, followed by a welcome dance and then the presentation of Shri Ram Katha.

This dance style was first created in Java and later it is performed in many places in Indonesia. Shri Ram goes to spend 14 years of exile with younger brother and wife Sita and during their exile, Ravana abducts Sita.

Shri Hanuman is sent to find out the location of Mother Sita. Besides, the artistes of Avadh Adarsh, Ramleela Mandal, Ayodhya (UP) presented some episodes of Ramayana including Vishwamitra Aaagman, Tadka Vadh and Ahailya Uddhar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present...

Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present...

Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions

Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20; BJP gives tickets to Bharvaga...

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20; BJP gives tickets to Bharvaga...

MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies

MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies