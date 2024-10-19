Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Idol-fame Pawandeep Rajan’s performance won hearts of the audience at Hansdhwani auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday. He presented some popular Hindi film songs, which left the audience spellbound. Singer Akriti Mehra performed with him on stage.

A large number of audiences of different age groups were present. It was part of the inaugural-day of two-day IRC Seminar 2024 organised by the Public Works Department and IRC.

Besides, the cultural event began with dance drama, Mahakal, presented by Ragini Makkhar and her troupe. In the 22-minute presentation, 22 artistes along with Ragini showcased the Ardhanarishwar form of Lord Shiva. It was followed by the performance of singer Akriti Mehra.

Indonesian Artistes Present Sendratari Ramayana At Shri Ramleela Utsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes from Indonesia presented Shri Ram Katha, which captivated the audience at open air stage of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday- the second-day of the seven-day ‘Shri Ramleela Utsav’

The 15 artistes presented Lord Hanuman as a messenger in 60-minutes Sendratari Ramayana Ballet which combines music, dance and drama. It is usually performed without dialogue. The presentation started off with instrumental music, followed by a welcome dance and then the presentation of Shri Ram Katha.

This dance style was first created in Java and later it is performed in many places in Indonesia. Shri Ram goes to spend 14 years of exile with younger brother and wife Sita and during their exile, Ravana abducts Sita.

Shri Hanuman is sent to find out the location of Mother Sita. Besides, the artistes of Avadh Adarsh, Ramleela Mandal, Ayodhya (UP) presented some episodes of Ramayana including Vishwamitra Aaagman, Tadka Vadh and Ahailya Uddhar.