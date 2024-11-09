Bhopal Updates: Agriculture Department Assistant Director Booked For Sexual Harassment At Workplace; 30-Year-Old Shot Put Athlete Found Dead, Probe On | FP Photo

Agriculture Department Assistant Director Booked For Sexual Harassment At Workplace

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman posted at the agriculture department here approached Koh-e-fiza police on Saturday, levelling allegations of sexual harassment against the assistant director of the department Manoj Choudhary.

Based on her complaint, the Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against Choudhary and are probing the incident. Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole told Free Press that the complainant woman is posted at agriculture department.

She approached police on Saturday, alleging that when she was alone at the office on Friday, Choudhary approached her, and touched her with malafide intentions. She further alleged that when she protested, Choudhary threatened to defame her.

Adding to this, the woman said that Choudhary had sexually harassed multiple women during his tenure as the assistant director by calling them to his chamber.

On Saturday, the police have registered a case against Choudhary under Sections 74, 75 and 78 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). When Free Press tried to contact Choudhary over the phone, it was switched off.

30-Year-Old Shot Put Athlete Found Dead, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old shot-put athlete was found dead at his rented accommodation in TT Nagar on Saturday. According to police, the man may have died of heart attack. His post-mortem report is awaited. TT Nagar police station TI Sunil Bhadoria told Free Press that deceased Amit Verma (30) was a native of Singrauli.

He practised sport at TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal. On Saturday noon, he had called his friend for lunch. His friend Aadesh went to his room and knocked the door several times but did not receive any response. Later, Aadesh called Verma’s neighbours and broke the door open to witness Verma lying on the floor.

He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. When police questioned Verma’s coach, they learnt that he was a brilliant athlete and had gone home on Diwali. He had returned from Singrauli on Wednesday. The exact reason behind his death will be known after receiving autopsy report.